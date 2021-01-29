David Warner steps into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes, grooves to his song in a funny video

Australian international cricketer David Warner who is known to amaze his fans with some hilarious clips on social media recently shared a video where he stepped into the shoes of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. In the rib-tickling video, the former captain of the Australian cricket team can be seen imitating Ayushmann Khurrana and grooving to one of his songs iconic songs from the film Dun Lagake Haisha.

David Warner imitates Ayushmann Khurrana

The sportsperson has been entertaining his fans over time by replacing the face of the actors with his own, and this time he used Ayushmann Khurrana's song Dard Karara from his 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha while grooving to it. The dance video of the sportsperson has created quite a stir and accumulated more than one million views within a few hours of being posted. Along with the video, he wrote, "Any ideas of whom this is?? Sent by a fan!! #actor #singer #india #music"

Several fans of Warner commented under the post and shared their reactions to the funny video. One of the users wrote, “David Khurrana.” Another user wrote, “Warner Bhai always mass.” A third user suggested David try “baalakrishna scene.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and suggested he try the “Master” look. Another wrote, “You should act in Malayalam movies with our legendary actor like mammooka.”

Recently, David surprised his fans again after he imitated Hrithik Roshan from his superhit action thriller film War. In the video, he can be seen replacing his face with that of Hrithik and slaying away in style as he walks down from the chopper. He had captioned the video and wrote, “Haha part 2 #who #actor #laugh #soserious.” (sic)

The star player from Australia has openly shown his love for the Indian cinema since the coronavirus lockdown last year. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, David made sure that he expressed his love for the Telugu film industry by taking over superstar Prabhas from his blockbuster movie Baahubali: The Conclusion. David in December last year took to Instagram and shared a video imitating a scene from Baahubali. The video received 2 million views from fans who were asking David to leave cricket and become a full-time actor in India, considering his fan-following and love for the Indian cinema.

