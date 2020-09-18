Priya Anand Flattered By Fans' Sweet Gestures, Says 'I Appreciate Your Affection'

Actor Priya Anand who turned 34 on Thursday, September 12 received many lovely wishes and surprises from her ardent fans on her birthday. From special posters to surprise gifts, Priya Anand's birthday was pompously celebrated by fans online. Recently, Priya Anand thanked all her fans for their sweet gestures. "Thank you to all of you that thought of me today & everyday! I appreciate your affection and lovely wishes," (sic) wrote Priya Anand.

She further added, "Anyone who knows me knows that I am not the one to celebrate birthdays! But I can't help but wake up feeling grateful for all that life has given and taught me over the years." (sic) Priya Anand also shared that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught her to appreciate little things.

Check out the post:

Happy Birthday To Me!!! 🦄 pic.twitter.com/BhQRLehVUD — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) September 17, 2020

Priya Anand shares a poem on self-respect

Priya Anand further in the post shared American poet Edgar A Guest's poem Myself. Sharing a few phrases from the poem, Priya Anand wrote: "An excerpt from the poem 'Myself' reminds me of one of the many wonderful things I've learnt from my Mother that has shaped who I am today." (sic) The phrases shared by Priya Anand read, "I cannot hide myself from me; I can see what others can never see; I know what others can never know; I cannot fool myself, and so whatever happens, I want to be self-respecting and conscience free." (sic)

Priya Anand to make her digital debut soon?

Priya Anand, who has been shooting for her digital debut for the past two months, revealed that she would be making her digital debut with Simple Murder. The series, starring Priya Anand in the lead, also features Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Ayaz Khan, and others in prominent roles. The Priya Anand starrer is directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Pictures. Reportedly, the digital series will premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

