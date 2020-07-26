'Day Of Judgement Has Come': Shekhar Suman On Mahesh Bhatt Being Summoned In Sushant Case

A demand from Kangana Ranaut, fans and those seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput reached a step closer to reality when the Mumbai Police issued summons to Mahesh Bhatt on Sunday. As the veteran filmmaker and manager of Karan Johar were set to be interrogated in the investigation of the late star's death, Shekhar Suman expressed his delight and stated that the ‘day of judgement’ has come. The actor also stated that Sushant was like ’messenger’, whose death will pave the way for a level-playing field and opportunity for newcomers in the film industry.

Responding to the news of Mahesh Bhatt being summoned in the case, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Shekhar Suman said, “If I can put it very succinctly, let me sum it up by saying that the day of judgement has come, and no one shall be spared and all who stand guilty, will be brought to books and punished. I have said it categorically and I am reiterating, that all of us in some time or the other have been a victim of gangs, their machinations and their Machiavellian tactics, arm-twisting and skulduggery. I have been through the ordeal and the torment and hope that all those responsible, without naming them, will come forward, will be brought forward and will be punished, if they stand guilty.”

When asked if he expected more names to come forward, the Bhoomi star replied, "A lot more to it than you have said. It’s a known fact that there is a gang operating, and there are external forces, they are masterminds, there are people, who have a control of everything, who have a sway over the entire film industry, they are the ones to hold the reins, sit on the driver’s seat, steer and clear everything.”

He continued, “It’s high time all the names, that have cropped up, without naming anybody, because the process of interrogation is on, will not be spared, that’s a fact that everybody has to accept. No body will be holed up in their hideouts, they will be pulled out, all and sundry, whoever has been named for whatever reasons, they will have to come out and face the heat, face the wrath of people who are angry, for what they have done to so many newcomers, and so many budding talents.”

Shekhar suggested that Sushant’s death seemed to be a sort of divine intervention to weed out the rot in the film industry.

"This is what was needed to set a level-playing field for once and for all. Saying it with a lot of convinction that Sushant was godsent, was sent as a messenger, that he was crucified, but it has left behind a hope that necomers will probably hang on to and cherish and thank him for; what he has done has paved the way for the rest of the newcomers to have an open field where talent will be respected and recognised. We have to thank countless people who have come forward incessantly and they have fought for justice for Sushant, and I feel those who are responsible will be brought to book,” Shekhar also said.

Shekhar Suman has been one of the main celebrities to campaign for ‘justice’ in Sushant’s case, launching a forum for him, visiting his family in Patna and meeting politicians in hope for pressure for a CBI probe. He had also revealed that the evidence in the case pointed to foul play. He also shared that he himself had been a victim of gangism in Bollywood and was ‘thrown out of films’ like Sushant.

