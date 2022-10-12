DCW Chief Gets Rape Threats After Calling For Sajid Khan's Removal From Show; Files Plaint

Director and '#MeToo' accused Sajid Khan recently landed in trouble for his appearance in a reality TV show. While many women voiced their opinion calling for ousting the filmmaker from the show, even the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a statement requesting I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to take action against the director. However, she recently spoke to ANI making some shocking revelations about how she had been receiving rape threats for raising this issue.

DCW Chief: I've been receiving rape threats on raising this issue

The Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a statement in which she reflected on how 10 women made severe sexual harassment allegations against director & reality show contestant Sajid Khan in the #MeToo campaign. She went on to add how the director had allegedly asked a few minors to strip naked during auditions to get a role in two of his films.

The DCW Chief mentioned that she submitted a complaint to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to remove him from the show immediately, however, no action had been taken on the same yet. She further revealed that she was getting rape threats on raising the issue.

Ten females had made severe sexual harassment allegations against (director & Bigg Boss contestant) Sajid Khan in #MeToo campaign. Sajid Khan had asked a few minors to strip naked during auditions to get a role in his movies 'Housefull 4' & 'Humshakals': DCW chief Swati Maliwal pic.twitter.com/82Xxu8RVcB — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

I submitted a complaint to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur to remove him from the show immediately, take action against Bigg Boss & probe all complaints. No action on my complaint yet. I've been receiving rape threats on raising this issue; complaint filed to Delhi Police: DCW chief — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Image: PTI