'De De Pyaar De' Actor Tabu's Best On-screen Pairings

Tabu has done several critically acclaimed films in not one but almost all film industries like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and more languages. The actress has also starred in Hollywood ventures like the The Namesake and Life of Pi. The 48-year-old actress has starred opposite several actors in her illustrious career. Here are some of her best onscreen pairings.

Tabu and Mohnish Behl in Hum Saath Saath Hai

Tabu was paired with Mohnish Behl in the hit family drama Hum Saath Saath Hai. The Sooraj Barjatya film was a blockbuster and Tabu’s performance was also lauded.

Tabu and Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum

The film Cheeni Kum brought together an unusual pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu. The performance of Tabu was much appreciated.

Tabu and Govinda in Saajan Chale Sasural

Tabu and Govinda starrer Saajan Chale Sasural released back in 1996. The actor mastered comic timings with comedy king Govinda. The film had several scenes which kept the audiences hooked due to the lead pair's chemistry.

Tabu and Nagarjuna in several films

Tabu and Nagarjuna were paired in several films together. The best one is Sisindri, the 1995 hit film according to many fans. Tabu and Nagarjuna went on to star in many films thereafter like Ninne Pelladata, the 1996 romance drama, and Aavida Maa Aavide which released back in 1998. Nagarjuna and Tabu's pairing was considered evergreen on the screen.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn in several films

Tabu has starred alongside Ajay Devgn in seven films according to reports. The latest being De De Pyaar De which is an Akiv Ali directorial. Ajay Devgn also starred alongside Tabu in the critically acclaimed Drishyam but as rivals in the reel story. Some of the classics of the duo include Haqeeqat, Vijaypath and Thakshak released in the 1990s.

