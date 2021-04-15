'Dear Comrade' Shooting Locations And Other Interesting Details About The Film

Dear Comrade is a popular Telugu film that was directed by Bharat Kamma and released back in 2019. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and was responded to well by both audiences as well as the critics upon its release. The romantic action film had several scenes that were shot at visually scenic locations, which may have left many people wondering about where this film was shot. Following is the place which has acted as the shooting location of Dear Comrade, along with some of the other popular films that were shot there.

Dear Comrade shooting location

The state of Kerala has been used as a major shooting location of Dear Comrade, according to Cinema Express. Kerala is considered to be one of the most favourable destinations in the country for filmmakers due to its various visually appealing locations. Many of these places even act as popular tourist spots in the state. Interestingly, while a big majority of the film has been shot in Kerala, the plot of the film is based in a place called Kakinada which is located in Andra Pradesh. Since Kakinada is also located on the coast of the Bay of Bengal, Kerala can be considered as a suitable option, as it also has many attractive coastal locations.

Many popular films have been shot in the state of Kerala. These include movies from various Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and others. Some of the famous movies and shows that have been shot in Kerala are, Bahubali: The Beginning, Raavan, Chennai Express, Maalgudi Days, Chef, Ustad Hotel, The Final Call, Villain, Oppam, Photographer and many more, as per IMDb.

Dear Comrade went on to give a decent performance at the box office. It went on to collect a total of Rs. 18 crores on the first day of its release itself, as reported in International Business Times. Its total collection was over Rs. 30 crores on the opening weekend itself. However, the film could not sustain its commercial run, as it could only manage to earn Rs. 37. 33 crores towards the end.

