Debina Bonnerjee Talks About Her Postpartum Journey After Second Child; 'I've Survived...'

Debina Bonnerjee recently opened up about her postpartum journey after the birth of her second child, a baby girl, on November 11. The TV actor shared a glimpse of her postpartum belly on social media, shedding light on the difficulties she faced in the last few months due to 'physical limitations, procedural difficulties' among other things. The actor shared that it's all worth it at the end of the day when she embraces her little one, adding that she's only growing 'stronger and braver'.

Debina Bonnerjee talks about her postpartum journey after second child

Taking to her Instagram stories, Debina shared a mirror selfie of her dressed in athleisure wear, flaunting her postpartum belly. In the caption, she mentioned, "It's so true... Things that don't kill you only make you stronger... The last couple of months and days were just so trying... opinions, physical limitations and procedural difficulties. I have survived them all. My postpartum belly on the road to recovery."

In a follow-up story, she shared a photo holding her newborn's hand on her hand and mentioned, "And all is worth it... when your little miracle is in your arms... I am stronger and braver than I have ever been." Lastly, she also revealed that her hands and legs are still swollen, however, she's on the road to recovery. Take a look.

The couple had shared a heartfelt post to announce they have become parents again. Dropping a picture from their maternity shoot, they wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." They are already parents to a baby girl Lianna, who was born in April 2022 through IVF.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEBINABON)