Debina Bonnerjee To Help Struggling Fashion Labels, Small Businesses With New Initiative

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is wreaking havoc in the entire nation has led to the business being affected on a large scale. After actor Gurmeet Choudhary is working tirelessly towards helping the people in need, his wife and actress Debina Bonnerjee also decided to help her husband and started a unique initiative. Debina took to Instagram and spoke in length about the fashion houses, brands that have been affected by the pandemic.

Debina Bonnerjee to extend support to the fashion industry

In order to boost their sales and give them a shout out on social media, Debina requested all brands, big or small to participate in it by sending in their products that she shoots in and promote on her Instagram with shoutouts and tags and then even return the merchandise back to the said brand so they do not have to suffer. Interestingly, the actress further revealed that her initiative will be on a non-chargeable basis and it's just to boost the sales of the brand and to make it far-reaching.

The actress shared a video where she explained the importance of prominent labels who backed the actors when they need them to survive and throve in showbiz. Citing certain examples as the “breathtaking red carpet look,” “the airport look,” “the grocery run look” and all are some of the ways the actor gets recognition in the mind of their fans. Extending her support to “local business,” Deboina wrote that she has come across several small businesses, labels, designers who are struggling to “sustain their business” and as an influencer, she feels it her responsibility to extend her support to the fashion family.

She further wrote, “You are the people who made me fall in love with myself and the camera, which made me feel beautiful on-screen and off-screen, and now is the time for me to do my bit.” Several fans of the actress were in awe of her latest initiative and thanked her for taking this up in the public. They hailed her for thinking about the local business and doing her noble bit so that these small businesses sustain themselves.

IMAGE: DEBINABON//Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.