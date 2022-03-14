Declare 'The Kashmir Files' Tax-free In Maharashtra: BJP MLA Requests CM Uddhav Thackeray

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday requesting the recently-released movie 'The Kashmir Files' to be exempted from entertainment tax in Maharashtra.

Rane stated in his letter sent that the tax break will enable more people to see for the first time the "true depiction of atrocities inflicted by terrorists on Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir".

"'The Kashmir Files' movie, which depicts Hindus who fell prey to terrorism, should be declared tax-free in the state," he stated in the letter written in Marathi.

Earlier, Madya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Karnataka governments had declared "The Kashmir Files" movie tax-free in their states. The Haryana government also directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

Movie #TheKashmirFiles is heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s.



This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it a tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 13, 2022

Goa CM requests continued screening of 'The Kashmir Files'

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also requested the INOX management to continue screening of 'The Kashmir Files' with maximum possible shows. Taking to Twitter, Sawant said the gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus need to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated."

The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated.



I have spoken to the INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows. #TheKashmirFiles — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 13, 2022

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

'The Kashmir Files' cast & box office collection

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others. The film is bankrolled under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Despite facing tough competition on the big screen, the film did fairly well and left a deep sense of emotions in the hearts of the fans especially Kashmiri Pandits who resonated well with the story.

The film started off with Rs 3.55 crores at the box office and then the numbers just doubled on Saturday with Rs 8.50 crores. By then it was clear that it would be mayhem on Sunday and this is what happened as 14 crores more came in on Sunday. With this, the total of the film stands at Rs 26.05 crores.