Decoded: Kiara Advani's Airport Look Ahead Of Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

Ahead of her wedding with beau Sidharth Malhotra, bride-to-be Kiara Advani's latest airport look has been making quite a stir on social media, mainly because of the ensemble's price tags.

The actress was recently snapped at Jaisalmer airport. For her look, she sported a modest yet luxurious attire. While her ensemble looked simple, its price tags ended up shocking many.

Kiara wore a white full sleeves top teamed with matching pants. She also opted for a pink shawl from a luxury brand Hermes Libris. The shawl costs a whopping $1,050 dollars, which roughly amounts to Rs 86,000.

The Shershaah actress gave an edge to her look by accessorising it with a platinum cross-body triangular bag. The glitzy Prada saffiano leather shoulder bag costs Rs. 1.74 lakhs.

The bride-to-be completed her look with burgundy boots by Farfetch. The classy footwear costs $450 dollars, which is roughly Rs. 37K.

See the photo:

More about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot soon at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding preparations are going in full swing. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet began yesterday (February 5). A video of the dreamy decor for their sangeet night went viral on social media.

Ahead of their wedding, Kiara and Sidharth's friends from the entertainment fraternity started arriving at the wedding venue. Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra among others have arrived until now.