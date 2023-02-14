Decoded: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Mehendi Look

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple has now shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony, in a joint post, on their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday (February 14).

For the pre-wedding festivity, the now-wedded husband and wife donned Manish Malhotra outfits. Kiara stunned in a classic off-white chikankari lehenga with gold borders. The pearl beaded blouse was paired with a golden yellow dupatta which had hand embroidery, swarovski crystals and pearls.

To complete her look, the actress wore statement necklaces and earrings and kept her hairstyle simple by tying her hair in a braid.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for a mustard yellow kurta bandhi with tonal threadwork. The multi-coloured Kashmiri woven shawl added a royal look to the outfit. The actor teamed his attire with a black watch on his wrist.

Check out their pictures below:

So far, Sid-Kiara have chosen their close friend Manish Malhotra's designed outfits for every function of their wedding including the official ceremony, Mumbai reception and now mehendi.

More about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding festivities

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently hosted a reception in Mumbai on February 13. The star-studded event was attended by their friends from the film fraternity like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn among others.

The couple got married in a lavish affair in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding celebrations including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet took place on February 5 and 6, respectively.

Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal.