Decoding Parineeti Chopra's Airport Style Transformation After Engagement To Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has always managed to turn heads with her airport fashion choices. From T-shirt dresses to shorts paired with blazers, the actress consistently showcased impeccable style.
However, in recent months, her airport looks have taken a new direction, embracing traditional ensembles and coordinated sets.
Throughout the years, her airport fashion has evolved, with standout moments like a black T-shirt dress paired with matching sneakers and a handbag.
Interestingly, since her relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, there has been a noticeable shift in her wardrobe choices.
During her latest airport appearance, Parineeti opted for traditional ensembles, signaling a departure from her previous styles.
Just days ago, she was spotted wearing a loose-fitted black T-shirt with checkered pants, showcasing her evolving fashion sensibilities.