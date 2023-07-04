Last Updated:

Decoding Parineeti Chopra's Airport Style Transformation After Engagement To Raghav Chadha

In the past few months, Parineeti Chopra's airport look has changed to traditional ensemble and co-ord sets. Check out her photos below.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Niharika Sanjeeiv
Parineeti Chopra
1/8
Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra has always managed to turn heads with her airport fashion choices. From T-shirt dresses to shorts paired with blazers, the actress consistently showcased impeccable style.

Parineeti Chopra
2/8
Varinder Chawla

However, in recent months, her airport looks have taken a new direction, embracing traditional ensembles and coordinated sets.

Parineeti Chopra
3/8
Varinder Chawla

Back in 2016, Parineeti rocked a checkered short dress accompanied by black shoes.

Parineeti Chopra
4/8
Varinder Chawla

Throughout the years, her airport fashion has evolved, with standout moments like a black T-shirt dress paired with matching sneakers and a handbag.

Parineeti Chopra
5/8
Varinder Chawla

Interestingly, since her relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, there has been a noticeable shift in her wardrobe choices.

Parineeti Chopra
6/8
Varinder Chawla

During her latest airport appearance, Parineeti opted for traditional ensembles, signaling a departure from her previous styles.

Parineeti Chopra
7/8
Varinder Chawla

Just days ago, she was spotted wearing a loose-fitted black T-shirt with checkered pants, showcasing her evolving fashion sensibilities.

Parineeti Chopra
8/8
Varinder Chawla

Another recent sighting showcased her in a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket, reflecting a change in her overall aesthetic.

