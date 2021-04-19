'Deep Sense Of Loss': Anupam Kher Mourns Demise Of 'Peaky Blinders' Star Helen McCrory

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher took to Twitter and mourned the demise of Harry Potter fame versatile actress Helen McCrory. The actor remembered the iconic talent of the actress by sharing her pictures and recalled watching her in Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders. Anupam feels ‘a deep sense of loss’ after hearing about the tragic and saddening demise of the actress. The actress was 52 and had been suffering from cancer. While informing about her demise, her husband, actor Damian Lewis took to Twitter and said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a "heroic battle with cancer.”

Anupam Kher pays tribute to Helen McCrory.

Anupam Kher condoled the death of the actress wrote, “All deaths are saddening & tragic. But there are times when you feel a deep sense of loss with someone leaving this world even when you don’t know the person. #HelenMcRory was one such actress. Great in #HarryPotter films & electrifying in #PeakyBlinders. RIP. @lewis_damian.” Damian in his note wrote that his wife died as she lived. Fearlessly, God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.” McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on Peaky Blinders and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. Apart from Anupam Kher, several other Bollywood stars who were ardent fans of the actress also mourned her sudden demise of the disease while hailing her craft.

All deaths are saddening & tragic. But there are times when you feel a deep sense of loss with someone leaving this world even when you don’t know the person. #HelenMcRory was one such actress. Great in #HarryPotter films & electrifying in #PeakyBlinders. RIP. ðŸ™ðŸ™ @lewis_damian pic.twitter.com/id90fWrmY6 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 18, 2021

Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Neha Sharma, Shruti Haasan, and many more offered their heartfelt condolence to the actress. The actress over the years had given various memorable performances on screen. Helen McCrory's role in Harry Potter as Narcissa Malfoy, mother of Draco Malfoy, Aunt Polly in the popular British crime drama Peaky Blinders, and Clair Doway in the James Bond film Skyfall are some of her most well-known roles. The actress was married to actor Damian Lewis and they have two children together. A few of her movies include The Special Relationship, The Woman in Black: Angel of Death, Interview with the Vampire, The Count of Monte Cristo, Hotel Splendide, Enduring Love, Flashbacks of a Fool, Loving Vincent, and A Little Chaos.

