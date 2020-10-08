Deepak Dobriyal Spreads Awareness About COVID-19; Urges People To Be Cautious

Even though cases pertaining to the pandemic might have taken a slight dip in the numbers, yet the Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to spread awareness about the virus while urging fans to adhere to all safety norms. Recently, actor Deepak Dobriyal penned a lengthy note on social media where he asked all his fans and followers to not take the current situation lightly and follow all the safety and precautionary norms amid the pandemic in order to protect themselves from the virus.

Deepak Dobriyal pens note for fans over COVID safety norms

The Angrezi Medium actor shared his picture on Instagram and wrote that people have done a lot over these months, and its time that they should walk a little extra more. He asked people to “do all your essentials but with clean cleans, masks, and social distancing because Corona is very selfish. It will not give anything, but take a lot.” Further, the actor requested all to carry their little responsibility as people are more connected to the elders, children, or friends in their vicinity. He also writes that a little carelessness can put all in great trouble.

Read: Deepak Dobriyal Pens Experience About Shooting Amid Pandemic For Next Film 'Aafat-E-Ishq'

Read: Deepak Dobriyal's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is A 'Kaamyaab' Person In Real-life Too

The actor also wrote about his experience of witnessing people who are not infected with the disease are moving freely on the streets without wearing their mask or taking care of cleanliness. Deepak asked his fans to take advice from people who recently got infected with the disease and ask them about their experience and the remedies they tried at home to cure themselves. At last, he ended the post on a positive note and wrote, “Do not be afraid of corona but be cautious. It is an enemy of a different type and the methods and weapons of fighting it are also different. And you know everything. Just don't be ignorant even now.”

Meanwhile, Deepak Dobriyal who had resumed work post the lockdown restrictions being eased by the government recently shared his feelings of resuming work amid the pandemic for his upcoming film Aafat-E-Ishq. The actor shared the picture of a clapperboard on Instagram and penned a lengthy note while describing the measures adopted on the sets during the filming.

Read: Deepak Dobriyal's Top Films That Gained Him Much Fame: 'Hindi Medium', 'Omkara', & More

Read: 'Aise Hi Jiye Ja Rahe Hai': Deepak Dobriyal On Not Being Featured On His Films' Posters

(Image credit: Deepak Dobriyal/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.