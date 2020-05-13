Deepak Dobriyal Shares Throwback Picture From 'Laal Kaptaan', Fans Pour Love

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are treating fans with memorable throwback pictures to recall some of their best memories. Recently, Angrezi Medium fame actor Deepak Dobriyal who is known to impress fans with his perfect comic timing, shared a throwback picture. The old picture is from the shooting days of his 2019 film Laal Kaptaan which also starred Saif Ali Khan.

Deepak took to his Instagram page and shared the adorable picture where he can be seen playing with a dog. In the picture, the actor is seen closely looking at the dog while the furry one is doing the same thing. Deepak captioned the picture while informing that this was clicked when he was shooting for Laal Kaptaan. As soon as the Tanu Weds Manu star shared the picture, he was the first one to comment with laughing emoticons.

Followed by the actor, several fans stormed the comment section with their take over the pic. Deepak who seems to be very close with his fans was quick enough to answer some of the queries that his fans held in their heart. One of the users praised him for his skills and asked him about his future projects to which Deepak replied that soon he will share it with everyone. Another user requested Deepak to teach him the way his character Gopi Bansal from Angrezi Medium laughed on things. Deepak was prompt with his reply and posted smiling emoticons. A third user lauded Deepak's acting in Tanu Weds Manu and wrote that he has watched the film a couple of times and was super impressed by his acting skills. The user also expressed his fondness fr the star whom he believed was a natural actor. Deepak who was overwhelmed by such kind words thanked the fans for it along with smiling emoticon.

The film Laal Kaptaan also featured Saif Ali Khan who played the role of a Naga Sadhu who had made a journey across Bundelkhand to seek revenge for an injustice committed in the past. The movie had the setting of the 18th century and Saif Ali Khan was seen in a very different look. the flick was helmed by Navdeep Singh.

