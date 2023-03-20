Deepak Tijori Alleges He Was Duped Of Rs 2.6 Crore By Tipsy Co-producer, Files Case

Actor-director Deepak Tijori filed a case of cheating at Amboli police station in Mumbai. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actor alleged that he was duped of Rs 2.6 crore by co-producer Mohan Nadar. Nadar joined Tijori to co-produce the thriller movie titled Tipsy, which the latter is directing. According to ANI, the case has been registered under sec 420 and 406 of IPC. The probe has been initiated. The case was registered based on the written complaint filed by Tijori.

Deepak Tijori makes a comeback with Ittar

Deepak Tijori is all set to make his acting comeback with the romantic film Ittar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the film's poster and wrote, "DEEPAK TIJORI RETURNS TO ACTING WITH ‘ITTAR’… #DeepakTijori will be seen in a new avtaar in #Ittar, a mature love story directed by #NationalAward winner #VeenaBakshi… Deepak features with #NationalAward winner #RituparnaSengupta in the film, produced by #TriforceEntertainment. Besides acting in #Ittar, #DeepakTijori has also acted as well as directed an adventure-thriller, titled #Tipppsy… Costars five actresses… Produced by #RajuChadha and #DeepakTijori."

The movie is helmed by the national award winner Veena Bakshi. The film also stars Rituparna Sengupta in a key role alongside Tijori.

Tijori is remembered for his memorable performances in Bollywood movies Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Khiladi, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baadshah, Vaastav, Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge and Raja Natwarlal among others.