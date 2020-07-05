Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif Or Athiya Shetty: Who Slayed In The Denim Jumpsuit?

Denim jumpsuits never go out of style. From donning it while travelling to wearing it at any event, they're one of the best outfits to choose if you want to make a style statement. Our Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty were spotted in similar denim jumpsuits. Take a look at their pictures to see which actor styled it in their best way.

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Athiya Shetty: Who donned the denim outfit better?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted in a denim jumpsuit at the airport. She wore the long-sleeved denim jumpsuit with a long belt around her waist, making it look stylish. She tied her hair in a slick bun and wore a pair of funky glasses to go with her outfit. The main highlight of her entire look was her pair of bright pink pencil heels. Deepika Padukone went for a minimal makeup look with no accessories and carried an expensive black handbag to go with her outfit.

Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif was also seen in a similar denim jumpsuit at an event. Katrina Kaif opted to fold the long sleeves of her jumpsuit. She also wore a similar belt around her waist, like Deepika Padukone, making her outfit look stunning. She went for a light makeup look and opted for a heavy eye makeup look. Her long hair was let down, making her look gorgeous. She wore a pair of nude coloured heels to go with her outfit.

Athiya Shetty

Actor Athiya Shetty was also seen in a similar denim outfit that she wore while promoting her film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She wore a pair of baggy denim jeans and a denim shirt which had a small belt on it. She opted for large loop earrings to go with her outfit and also went for a glam makeup look. Athiya Shetty also wore a pair of gold bracelets to compliment her outfit. Her loud eye makeup and the red lipstick made her look stunning. She completed her entire outfit with a pair of Misho shoes, as she happily posed for a picture.

