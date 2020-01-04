Deepika Padukone And Laxmi Agarwal At The 'Chhapaak' Title Track Launch Event

The makers of the film Chhapaak recently launched the title track of the film which has been crooned by the very talented Shankar Mahadevan. Both Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal get emotional as the producers of the film talk about the movie, title track, and the impact they wanted to create through the movie.

In an earlier video from the event, Laxmi Agarwal is seen in tears after she heard the track and Deepika Padukone can be seen consoling her. The lyrics of the song explain the plight of the acid attack survivors. Watch the video here.

