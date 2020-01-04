Deepika Padukone & Other Bollywood Stars Attend 'Chhapaak' Preview Screeing

Cast and makers of upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’ were spotted in Mumbai for film’s screening. Actor Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey arrived for the screening in casual clothing. Director Meghna Gulzar chose for black silk kurta. Lyricist Gulzar also arrived for the film screening. The film is set to release on January 10.

