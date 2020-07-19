Deepika Padukone Vs Rhea Chakraborty: Who Wore The Purple Blazer Suit Outfit Better?

Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Deepika Padukone has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Rhea Chakraborty has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two actors wore the purple blazer suit outfit better. Read ahead to know more-

Deepika Padukone vs Rhea Chakraborty: Who wore purple blazer suit outfit better?

Deepika Padukone can be seen posing in purple colour, two-piece blazer suite. The blazer that she has worn has a deep V-neck cut and the pants are bell-bottomed. She has worn golden colour accessories all around her ears and fingers. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition by setting them neatly and letting them flow naturally. Deepika Padukone went for nude makeup to go with her look.

Rhea Chakraborty can be seen posing in purple colour, two-piece blazer suite. The right-hand side of her blazer has a full sleeve and the left and side of her blazer is a tube. She has a deep V neck cut at the upper york of her blazer. Rhea Chakraborty has worn golden colour accessories all around her ears and fingers. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition by setting them neatly and letting them flow naturally. Rhea Chakraborty has applied nude shade makeup.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen on the big-screen in Ashwini Iyer’s Chhapaak (2020) that was released in February. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports biopic drama, '83. Based on the real-life of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, the movie casts Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev and real-life wife, Deepika Padukone as his wife in the movie. Deepika Padukone also recently announced that she is a part of the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie, The Intern.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen on the big-screen in Pushpdeep Bhardwaj’s Jalebi (2018). She will next be seen in Rumi Jaffery’s mystery thriller drama Chehre, that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi as the lead characters. The movie was expected to release in April 2020 but got postponed due to the global pandemic. No official date for the release of the movie has been announced yet.

