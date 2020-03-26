Deepika Padukone's Upcoming 'The Intern' To Be Re-cast & Replace Rishi Kapoor?

After delivering a compelling performance in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone announced her upcoming project in January 2020. Not giving many details about the Hindi remake of The Intern, the makers only revealed that the lead characters will be essayed by Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor.

Ever since the announcement, the audience and fans were eagerly waiting to see this pair on the big screen. But a recent report published by a leading news wire is suggesting something else.

Interestingly, a report surfaced online and claims that the film has to wait or be re-cast, as Rishi Kapoor's health reports suggest that he is unlikely to take up any work until he recovers. The report further added that co-producers Deepika Padukone and Sunir Khetrapal have taken a call to re-cast Rishi’s role. Giving a brief about the same, the report also reveals the other obvious replacement for Rishi's character.

The report states that Deepika wanted to share the screen space with Rishi Kapoor for a project. The report while quoting a source, which revealed the details to the news wire, said that it seems unlikely that this untried casting combination (Deepika and Rishi) will happen. On the other side, no official announcement has been made by the makers or the actor yet.

Details of The Intern

For the unversed, The Intern is a comedy-drama released in 2015. The film features Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Rene Russo in the lead. The Nancy Meyers directorial received a positive response from the critics and the audience for the performances of the lead cast and the storyline. The Hindi adaptation of the film is speculated to release in 2021.

