Deepika Padukone & Saif's Songs That Have Crossed 10 Million Views Online; See List

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan are two leading Bollywood actors who have created a sweet spot in the hearts of the audience with their on-screen chemistry. The duo was first seen together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal released in the year 2009. Since then, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in many movies. Here are some of the best songs of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone that crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu

Tumhi Ho Bandhu is a dance number from Cocktail. Released in 2012, the song also stars Diana Penty. Sung by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar, Tumhi Ho Bandhu is written by Irshad Kamil. The music of the party number is composed by Pritam. It features Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty shaking their legs in a beach party. The song has more than 100 million views.

Be Intehaan

Sung by Atif Aslam and Sunidhi Chauhan, Be Intehaan is a romantic track featured in Race 2. The film is an action thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Be Intehaan showcases Deepika and Saif's sizzling on-screen chemistry. The video song has over 17 million views on T-series' official YouTube channel. Watch the song here:

Aahun Aahun

Aahun Aahun is a song from the film Love Aaj Kal. It features Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. This Punjabi song is a perfect party number to dance. The song is sung by Master Saleem, Neeraj Shridhar and Suzanne D'Mello. It has 21 million views on YouTube. Check out the dance track below:

Chor Bazari

Chor Bazari is from the movie Love Aaj Kal (2009). The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeraj Shridhar. It features Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The music of the dance number was composed by Pritam, while the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil, and the remix version is created by DJ Sanj. The video song has over 26 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the song here:

