Deepika Padukone Announces Mental Health NGO's Free Consultation; Thanks Paul Pogba

Many celebrities around the world have battled mental health issues and opened up on the ways it affected them. In India, one of the prominent names to open up on this was Deepika Padukone. She had first shared her thoughts on experiencing depression in 2015, recalling feeling directionlessness, breaking down and that it went beyond just relationship or work issues.

After opening up on her struggles, the actor also launched an organisation that started working towards raising awareness on it and helping those who were battling mental health issues. The actor has a 'closet' initiative to raise funds for her foundation, where she puts up her belongings for sale. She has once again opened her 'closet' and the proceeds would be used to offer free counselling services to the needy.

The Gehraiyaan star also extended a message of gratitude to footballer Paul Pogba for opening up on depression.

Deepika Padukone opens her 'closet' to offer free mental health consultation

Deepika was offering her sunglasses, comfort-wear "you'll will want to snuggle into all day, dreamy dresses and footwear" from her personal belongings as part of the efforts to raise funds for her charity. She also shared a video compilation of the sunglasses and outfits, which included a floral dress, denim shorts and more.

She shared that her organisation The Live Love Laugh Foundation would now support free counselling services for all!

One could use the free tele counselling service by calling 011-41198666, which was available for people in India and would be available all days from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Deepika Padukone thanks Paul Pogba for opening up on depression

Deepika also took to her Instagram stories to thank French footballer Paul Pogba, who plays for the English club Manchester United.

Paul Poga, in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, said that he had faced depression multiple times during his career. He said that such experiences were not talked about often and that one just felt like isolating and being 'alone.' He shared that such instances were 'unmistakable signs'.

Deepika shared a post about his comment and thanked the athlete for sharing his 'truth.'