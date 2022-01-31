Deepika Padukone Asks Fans To Choose Their Favourite Among Her Film Roles; Ranveer Replies

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her role in the much-awaited film Gehraiyaan, in which she will take on a role alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday. The Bollywood star recently took to her social media account to hop on the viral trend, in which she gave fans a glimpse of the much-loved characters she has played on screen. She asked her fans which of her on-screen roles are their favourite, and her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was quick to reply.

Deepika Padukone asks fans to choose their favourite among her on-screen roles

Padukone took to her Instagram account on Monday and uploaded a clip that included some of her most popular and loved characters. The first one was Shanti, from her 2007 film Om Shanti Om, followed by Meera from Love Aaj Kal, in which she took on a role opposite Saif Ali Khan. The video also included a glimpse of Veronica from her 2012 romantic drama Cocktail. Fans also caught a peek of Leela from the hit 2013 Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial RamLeela, in which the actor took on a role opposite her husband, Ranveer, who played Ram.

The clip Padukone uploaded on Monday also featured the famous Naina Talwar from the Ranbir Kapoor-satrrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It also saw Piku from the film by the same name that starred legendary actors including Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The clip ended with the actor giving her fans the final two options to choose their favourite character, which were Meenamma from Chennai Express and Alisha from her yet-to-be-released Gehraiyaan.

Several fans took to the comments section and told Deepika which of her characters they loved. Ranveer was one of those who left a comment and he found it difficult to choose one of his wife's on-screen roles to be his favourite. So, he wrote, "It’s a toughie". Others mentioned other characters they loved including Naina and Meenamma, and Shweta Bachchan also left a comment and mentioned she loved Piku the best.

The actor will soon be seen taking on the role of Alisha in Gehraiyaan, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. She recently shared a glimpse of her character online, who was seen going through several emotions. She could be heard saying, "I don't want what happened to my mother, to happen with me'. I don't want to end up like her, stuck." She captioned the clip, ''Choices or Destiny…What do you believe in? A peek into the world of #Alisha #GehraiyaanOnPrime Releasing #11thFebruary"

Image: Twitter/@MeenammaExpress, @illusionistChay, Instagram/@deepikapadukone