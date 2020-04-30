Deepika Padukone At A Loss Of Words On Rishi Kapoor's Demise, Shares Black Blank Image

The irreparable loss to the film industry with the passing away of her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan on Wednesday and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday has left Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone gutted and speechless. Deepika took to her Instagram and shared another blank black image as an expression of darkness and sorrow at the news of the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the post with #rishikapoor and let the world know of her thoughts about the unfortunate incident with the powerful statement made by the image.

Deepika Padukone had a connection with Rishi Kapoor as her mentor right from her debut film Om Shanti Om and she even shared screen space with the late actor in the 2011 film Love Aaj Kal. The actor even visited the ailing Rishi Kapoor in New York where the latter was undergoing treatment for cancer that eventually claimed his life on Thursday. Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor were also slated to portray the roles of characters played by actors Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning after being rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night for complaints of difficulty in breathing. The legendary actor was laid to rest in the evening in the presence of about 24 people as the country remained under lockdown due to coronavirus. Rishi Kapoor's family and a few close friends of the family including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji were present during the rituals.

