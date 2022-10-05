Deepika Padukone Attends Fashion Show In Paris With Alicia, Sophie Turner & More

On October 4, Deepika Padukone attended Louis Vuitton's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Paris. It is pertinent to note that the Bajirao Mastani actor was recently made the first-ever Indian brand ambassador of the French Luxury House. Deepika was seated in the front row at the LV Paris show in a unique mini dress, videos of which have been creating a buzz on social media.

Deepika Padukone makes a splash at Paris show

As Louis Vuitton presented their latest collection to a crowd full of prominent names in the industry, Padukone attended the show in a grey-coloured mini dress from the label's latest collection teamed up with black-coloured long boots. She accessorised her look with a brown and mustard-coloured bag from LV. For makeup, she chose dark plum bold lipstick and nude eyeshadow, while her hair was simply styled in a web look. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone : the woman who will always look good ✨ pic.twitter.com/vpahOrGqRo — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) October 4, 2022

Videos from the show have been making rounds online and in one of them, the Piku star could be seen sitting in the front row with other celebrities including Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Ana de Armas and Alicia Vikander. In a clip, she could also be greeting actor Gemma Chan at LVSS23 Paris Fashion Week.

Deepika Padukone, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas and Alicia Vikander at #LVSS23 show in Paris pic.twitter.com/suFdlve0wK — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) October 4, 2022

ASIAN EXCELLENCE!



Deepika Padukone and Gemma Chan at #LVSS23 Paris Fashion Week 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/eSOnuO7nSI — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) October 4, 2022

there is nobody like her, nobody even coming close to her, the one and only Deepika Padukone.💓 pic.twitter.com/zu0dBzFPS4 — C🧸 (@BinBoleBaatein) October 4, 2022

Recently, Deepika reposted a post by BoF, which stated that she accounted for seven of Vuitton’s top ten Instagram posts and more than 25 percent of the $20.2 million in media impact value (MIV) generated for the brand during the 12-day festival, according to data analytics and marketing agency Launchmetrics.

Recently, at one of the events in Paris, Deepika Padukone responded to a question about 'raising the profile of Indian actors'. Sharing her views on the same, she said in a conversation with Hindustan Times,

"I have always set out to do what I do with purpose and always trying to do things differently in the way that they have always been done. I've always questioned why there has not been enough representation, why casting has always been a certain way, and why we are not seeing enough. I don't think I've been bitter about it."

Image: Twitter/@meaisakyuhun