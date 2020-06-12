Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurranna & Others Who Made Headlines On June 12

There are several events in the film industry that have left fans astonished. From Deepika Padukone sharing her thoughts about mental illness to Kartik Aaryan opening about his struggles, here’s taking a look at the unforgettable events that made headlines last year on June 4.

The Story of Ranveer Singh’s life

This day, last year, Ranveer Singh was seen summarising the story of his life. According to his Instagram post, just like every marital couple, even in their dynamics, it is his wife Deepika Padukone who rules him. The boomerang video shared by Ranveer Singh, features him and Deepika donning colour coordinated ensembles. Ranveer Singh can be seen jumping as Deepika Padukone hits him with a cricket bat. Soon after the video was uploaded, fans flooded his post with adorable comments.

Kartik Aaryan opened about his struggles

In an interview with an entertainment portal back on June 12, 2019, Kartik Aaryan recalled how he was rejected from his first audition. The actor said that it was a deodorant advertisement, & before he could enter the shooting premise, he was rejected by the makers. In the same interview, the actor added when he first moved to Mumbai, he did not have a place to live and had to share an apartment with 12 people.

Deepika Padukone about suicide and depression

In 2018, on this day, Deepika Padukone posted a message of her The Live Love Laugh Foundation, her organisation that deals with mental health issues and depression. In the post, suicides of Chef Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade were used as examples to spark conversation about the sensitive issue of the misunderstood illness.

The note began with a WHO statistic that reveals that every 40 seconds a person dies by committing suicide. Deepika Padukone expressed how depression is grossly misunderstood and asking someone to get out of it is like telling a person with a broken foot to continue to walk.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s fitness video challenge

Post the fitness challenge initiated by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, many celebrities shared their favourite workout activity on social media. One of them being Ayushmann Khurrana. On June 12, 2018, the singer and actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted his workout session to motivate fans towards fitness. The actor was nominated by veteran diva Bhagyasharee. Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen performing leg exercises in the video.

(Promo Image Source: Deepika Padukone, Ayushamann Khurrana & Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

