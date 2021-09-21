Deepika Padukone Burns 'calorie' With PV Sindhu On Badminton Court; Shares Pics From Match

Apart from her impeccable performances on screen, Deepika Padukone has often expressed her love for the sport badminton. Deepika, who has inherited the skill from her father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone, was recently seen sweating some ‘calories’ while playing a match with PV Sindhu.

The actor who shares a great bond with Badminton World Champion took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram while documenting her friendly match. The actor who had a great time playing the match wrote, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1.” Earlier, Deepika had shared another picture o Instagram post the badminton match while flaunting her ‘glow.’ “The post badminton glow (sic),” she wrote then.

Previously on the first week of September, Deepika, Ranveer Singh, and Sindhu dined together at a restaurant in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh shared a picture of the three of them posing as they wore colour-coordinated outfits. “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone,” he captioned it. The trio was snapped by the paparazzi while entering a lavish restaurant in the city.

Deepika Padukone has a huge list of films in the pipeline. The actor will soon star in the film 83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. She recently wrapped up the shoot for film director Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has also reportedly signed a Hollywood project as well. Apart from these, the actor will star in Pathan, Hindi remake of The Intern, as well as Draupadi, Fighter, and Project K. Other than this, Deepika recently announced her return to Hollywood, four and a half years after she starred alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She will star in a cross-cultural romantic comedy, which she will also co-produce under her banner Ka Productions.

IMAGE: Instagram/@PVSindhu/DeepikaPadukone