Deepika Padukone Calls 'Gehraiyaan' Her Most 'visceral' Experience; 'I Am Truly Grateful'

Deepika Padukone has once again charmed her way into audiences hearts with the latest Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan, which showcased her as a yoga instructor named Alisha. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles, the film encapsulated the complexities of modern relationships as Alisha and Zain's (Chaturvedi) adulterous relationship causes a series of conflicts in everyone's lives.

As per ANI reports, Deepika talked about her experience working on the film, quipping that it has taught her a lot. Gehraiyaan provided Deepika with the most 'visceral, indelible and delicious' experience as an actor. The romantic drama was released globally on February 11, 2022, through Amazon Prime Video.

Deepika Padukone calls Gehraiyaan her 'most visceral & indelible' experience

The actor quipped, "I woke up feeling a sense of gratitude on the day when my film released. This film taught me a lot. It has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an actor. I am truly grateful.” The Om Shanti Om actor also spoke about her process of acting, mentioning that an artist needs to be true to the narrative and the moment. Stating that not every day is the same for an actor, Deepika said she takes 'each day, each scene' as it comes. Her attempt is to always concentrate on the present and 'go with the flow'.

"Honestly, one does not step on the set thinking that it is going to be a memorable or an iconic scene. One should be true to the narrative and true to the moment and be honest as much as possible. Let’s not forget that for an actor, every day is not the same day. Some days you wake up feeling extremely low but you have to perform an energetic scene…other days you have great energy but you have to do a scene that requires the opposite but that’s the job of being an actor”, she quipped.

She continued, "I don’t like to overcook things. My attempt is to always focus on the present and go with the flow. I never step on set thinking ‘ki aaj main kuch iconic karne jaa rahi hu’,”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE)