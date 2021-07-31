Deepika Padukone Celebrates 12 Years Of 'Love Aaj Kal', Calls Meera 'beautiful Inside Out'

It has been 12 years since Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' was released. To celebrate this milestone, Deepika Padukone, the 'Padmaavat' actor, shared a video on her social media handle. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to post a video that features a number of stills and clips from the movie. The song from the movie, 'Yeh Dooriyaan', can also be heard playing in the background of the video. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "I can't believe it's been 12 years since Love Aaj Kal already! @imtiazaliofficial #DineshVijan #SaifAliKhan."

Deepika Padukone celebrates 12 years of 'Love Aaj Kal' with social media post

Deepika Padukone has over the years played multiple roles as an actor with films like 'Cocktail', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'RamLeela', 'Piku', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Chhapaak'. The actor had recently opened up about her character from the 2009 film which was so iconic that another version of it was released a decade later. Padukone said that the time she spent while working on the film still brings a smile to her face. She shared, "I can't believe it's been 12 years since Love Aaj Kal already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time. Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face."

Remake of Love Aaj Kal in 2020 by Imtiaz Ali

It was Padukone’s first film with Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his strong female characters in movies. The romantic drama-based film drew parallels between two love stories. One story was set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium. The movie was produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan. The film was well-received by both critics and viewers. The soundtracks by Pritam were also liked by the people. In 2020, Imtiaz Ali directed a new version of the film with a similar theme. He drew parallels between two love stories - one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi. The movie featured Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

