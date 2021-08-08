Deepika Padukone Celebrates 8 Years Of 'Chennai Express'; Shares Nostalgic Animated Clip

As Chennai express clocks 8 years today, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and shared a nostalgic animated clip celebrating the 2013 blockbuster romantic comedy. The actor posted a string of video stories on her social media platform that features a man resembling Shah Rukh Khan's character, Rahul, as he drives a jeep with a woman resembling Deepika's character Meenamma sitting next to him. The title track of the movie can be heard playing as the background score.

The clip further shows a van passing by with a picture of both the actors from the movie on it. It finally ends as a truck passes by with "8 years of Chennai Express" written on it as well as Deepika's iconic dialogue from the movie "Kaha se khareedi aisi bakwaas dictionary?" echoes in the background.

Deepika Padukone celebrates eight years of Chennai Express

The 2013 release was an amalgamation of action, romance, and comedy went onto become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time despite mixed reviews from the critics. Earlier in the day, the movie's director Rohit Shetty also shared a motion poster starring Shah Rukh and Deepika on his Instagram. The movie brought together the best in the Industry from all fields with Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, and Karim Morani producing the movie. The story was by K Subash, with a screenplay written by Yunus Sajawal and dialogues by Farhad-Sajid.

More about the 2013 comedy flick

The Rohit Shetty directorial revolves around a Tamil girl Meenamma (played by Deepika Padukone) who falls in love with a North Indian guy Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Deepika's character boards the Chennai Express train from Mumbai carrying the ashes of his late grandfather, supposed to be immersed in Rameshwaram, while Shah Rukh intends to go to Goa instead. Sathyaraj, who is famous for his role of Katappa from Baahubali, also played a supporting role in this film.

The music of the movie was helmed by the iconic duo of Vishal-Shekhar and had super hit tracks like Lungi Dance, a tribute to megastar Rajnikanth, sung by Honey Singh. Despite its mixed reviews, it went onto become the quickest film to collect ₹1 billion (US$14 million) net domestically surpassing the record then held by Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. For the unversed, the movie was initially conceived as a "commercial" romance and originally titled Ready Steady Po.

(IMAGE: DEEPIKAPADDUKONE/INSTAGRAM)

