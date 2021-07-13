Deepika Padukone Celebrates 9 Years Of Cocktail; Terms It 'turning Point Of Career'

Homi Adajania's Cocktail was released nine years ago but its story, characters, and music are still celebrated by several fans including the leading actress of the movie Deepika Padukone. On the occasion of its ninth anniversary, the actress reminisced on her career-defining role and why she chose to take the project. The actress also accelerated the milestone with her fans who showed their love through fan arts and edits.

Deepika Padukone on nine years of Cocktail

The 35-year-old actress spoke to Hindustan Times about the movie and her iconic character 'Veronica'. She admitted that Veronica was a very special character for her and she would forever carry a small part of the role in her. The impact of the character was such that it changed the actress professionally as well personally. Padukone also believed that playing the hippy girl from Cocktail was a turning point in her career as many fans across the country resonated with the role.

She also revealed her decision-making process while taking up the character. Not familiar with Veronica's personality at that point in her life, the actress believed the filmmakers wanted her for the role of Meera, played by Diana Penty. However, director Imitiaz Ali asked the actress to read up on Veronica's character. After serious contemplation, Deepika agreed to play the part and stated that she felt butterflies in her stomach but was also ready to play it.

The actress credited the director of the movie, Homi Adajania for his guidance and motivation to execute the role. She stated that the filmmaker gave her 'wings to fly'. Her belief in her role was also a part of the reason Veronica was able to relate to the millions of people watching the screen, Deepika stated in the interview. Cocktail also featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Tina Desai in pivotal roles.

Deepika Padukone shared fan edits

The actress took to her social media to celebrate the milestone with her fans who dedicated several artworks and edits to the beloved wild character of Veronica. A game-changer in terms of fashion, there were numerous artworks dedicated to Veronica's unique fashionable attires. Diana Penty also shared a video compilation featuring snippets from the movie.

Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone IG

Pic Credit: Diana Penty IG

IMAGE- DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.