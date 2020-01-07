Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak In Tense Legal Wrangle, Court Orders Last-minute Changes

The Patiala House Court has directed the makers of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to give credit to the lawyer of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor on whom the film is based on. Aparna Bhat had moved the court seeking a stay on the film, after she was not credited in the movie. The changes have to be made before the movie’s release on Friday, the court directed.

READ: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Lands In Another Row, Now Laxmi Agarwal's Lawyer Sues Makers

The court stated that Aparna Bhat had to be recognised because she has been Laxmi's lawyer for the past 10 years. Apart from representing her, she had also helped director Meghna Gulzar in the scripting stage.

READ:Chhapaak: Karni Sena Issues Notice, Writes To Censor Board Over 'religion-switch'

“The court has considered that the facts in the plea for ad-interim injunction is well-founded. It is necessary her contribution should be acknowledged by providing the actual footage and images, and the line should be there that ‘Aparna Bhat continues to fight cases of sexual and physical violence against women,” the court noted.

READ:Cong's Raj Babbar Backs Deepika Padukone In JNU-PR Row, Calls 'Boycott Chhapaak' Callous

Aparna Bhat had posted a message on Facebook, "Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I

She continued, "Represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts... tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause...Ironies of life."

READ:Chhapaak: Karni Sena Issues Notice, Writes To Censor Board Over 'religion-switch'

Bhat added, "I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even "Thank you!!a. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice."

"I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences," she concluded.

Chhapaak

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey. Fox Star Studios has backed the film. Deepika also makes her debut as a producer with the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.