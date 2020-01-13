Deepika Padukone Confronted Over Controversial JNU Visit, Dodges Questions

Two days after the Delhi police's press briefing wherein the force revealed details of its probe into the shocking violence that took place on the JNU campus on Jan 5, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was confronted for the first time over her stand over the matter. This comes days after the Chhapaak actress attended a protest led by the Left-dominated JNU Students' Union.

Deepika Padukone confronted

In the visuals, Padukone was seen making her way through a swarm of paparazzi, when Republic TV asked her about her controversial JNU visit, which came amid build-up to the release of her film. However, the actor chose to ignore the query and moved to her car amidst heavy security.

Drawing conflicting views on all fronts, Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU became a center of controversy after sources claimed that it was a part of film promotions. Matters further escalated when few pictures of Deepika with JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh were sourced to PR film, 'SPICE PR' raising alarm on social media.

After her visit made national headlines, several political leaders such as Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister Smriti Irani reacted to the incident.

While the Minister of Information and Broadcasting stated that it's a democracy, and 'any person or artist' is free to go anywhere, Smriti Irani commented saying, "She knew she is standing with those people who said 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. It's her democratic right to stand with whoever she wants, she must be ok with whom she was standing — the ones who celebrated the killing of CRPF Jawans."

In a series of ongoing development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) team of Delhi Crime Branch has identified a masked woman who was seen in videos of JNU violence where 50 odd goons entered the campus and beat up students, teachers as well as destroyed campus property.

The SIT team has identified the woman as a student of Delhi University. As per sources, soon she will be served notice to join the investigation. In one of the videos that went viral after the attack on the JNU students, the woman was spotted in a blue scarf and was seen wielding a stick and threatening students along with two other men inside Sabarmati hostel. Earlier, almost 50 persons were named as part of the probe, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was spotted leading an armed mob on Jan 5, hours before the campus was broken into and she herself sustained injuries in an attack.

