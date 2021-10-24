Deepika Padukone Declares Ranveer 'Best Husband In The World' As He Praises Her Beauty

Adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often seen grabbing attention by making stylish statements and sharing love decked posts on social media. Recently, the couple indulged in a cute banter when Deepika posted a video from a brand shoot, and her ‘best husband’ in the world corrected her caption.

The couple, who first starred together in Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013, has been among the top hit couple among the fans due to their sizzling chemistry. Deepika had posted a video from a photoshoot while her husband had some thoughts on the same. The Om Shanti Om actor wrote, “I am an actor by profession, but I approach my life like an athlete. It’s just second nature to me! #collaboration.” Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to comment below the post with a beautiful caption. “I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie. It’s just second nature to me! *fixed it*”, he wrote while fixing the caption.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh indulge in lovable banter

Deepika showered love on him by responding with, “Best Husband in the WorldHands Down”, along with a king’s throne emoticon. The two stars dated for six years and got hitched in a private ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The two are awaiting the release of their next film together titled '83 where Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev while his real wife will essay the role of his reel wife Romi on the big screen.

The Kabir Khan directorial sports drama was slated to hit the screens in Christmas 2021. The film's release was delayed a couple of times owing to the covid-19-induced lockdown that forced theatres in several parts of the country to remain close. Apart from '83, Deepika Padukone has a few big-budget films like Pathan, Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She also has a Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Circus and he will be doing a small cameo in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.





IMAGE: PTI