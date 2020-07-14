Is Deepika Padukone Demanding Big Amount For Her Next Opposite Prabhas? Details Inside

South Indian actor Prabhas is all set to feature in another big-budget untitled film directed by Nag Ashwin. The production house made the announcement regarding the film earlier this year in February and since then a lot of names have been speculated on who will be seen essaying the role of Prabhas lady love in the film. As per the latest report Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone has been approached for the role against Prabhas.

Is Deepika Padukone demanding a big amount?

Since the name of the actress has popped up, several reports are doing rounds on the Internet regarding the actress to have given a nod on the upcoming project. According to reports, the Chennai Express has demanded a whooping price for her role in the film. If reports are to be believed, if Deepika is finalized for the role, then it will be the highest for a Telugu film actress ever. Reportedly, director Nag Ashwin is keen to rope the actress on board and is also ready to pay the fee demanded by Deepika for her role in the film. Meanwhile, the pre-production work on the highly-anticipated film has already kick-started and the excited fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing more details and updates regarding the film.

According to reports, Prabhas is soon set to start shooting for the film after he wraps up the remaining portions of Radhe Shyam which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Sometime back, the makers have finally unveiled the first poster of Prabhas’ much-awaited film Radhe Shyam. Prabhas also took to his social media handle to treat fans with the new poster and wrote a heartfelt note. Seeing this post, fans and co-actors of the star went on to leave several comments on his post. Actor and co-star Anushka Shetty seems so excited that she went on to share the Radhe Shyam's first look on her social media handle.

