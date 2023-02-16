Deepika Padukone Ditches Luxury To Fly Economy Class, Video From The Flight Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone recently made headlines when a video of her travelling in the economy class in a flight instead of the luxurious first class went viral on social media on Thursday (February 16). In the video, the actress can be seen heading towards the washroom dressed in an orange and blue colour tracksuit, a matching baseball cap and sunglasses.

Deepika kept a low-profile and refrained from any kind of interaction and attention on the flight. But the passengers were left intrigued as the Bollywood actress walked down the aisle of the aircraft.

Watch the video here:

Deepika Padukone spotted by a fan on a flight five days ago, wearing adidas x ivy park.



‘When you see her and can’t control your love for her!!

Celebs travelling in economy!! Humble human being!! She looks so beautiful 😍’ - that fan’s caption.#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/zSl9vxW8Zz — d. (@pikashusbandd) February 15, 2023

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity was seen taking the economy class in a flight. Earlier in this month, newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were also spotted flying in the economy class. Prior to that, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif too flew economy.

Katrina was seen sporting a black ensemble, a cap and a black mask along with a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Vicky wore a grey attire along with a cap, mask and sunglasses. The actors were seen walking to their seats without drawing unnecessary attention to themselves.

Deepika Padukone is currently filming for her upcoming project Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is billed as India's first aerial action franchise and is expected to be released in January 2024. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

In addition to Fighter, Deepika is also working alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version of The Intern. She is also starring opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in the sci-fi film Project K. The ambitious film is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.