Last Updated:

Deepika Padukone Donates 15 Lakhs For Kidney Transplant Of ‘Chhapaak’ Co-star

Deepika Padukone came forward to donate Rs 15 lakh to acid-attack survivor, Bala Prajapati. The two were co-stars in the 2020 film ‘Chhapaak’.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Deepika Padukone

Picture Credits: wachanal-Twitter, Deepika Padukone-Instagram


Deepika Padukone recently came forward to donate an amount of Rs 15 lakh to acid-attack survivor, Bala Prajapati. The donation was towards Prajapati’s kidney transplant. The two were co-stars in the 2020 film Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone donates Rs 15 lakh 

According to reports published by ANI, the kidney transplant was expected to cost Rs 16 lakh. The Padmaavat actor made the donation to Chhanv Foundation, who started the crowdfunding drive to collect funds for Bala Prajapati. Chhanv Foundation’s Ashish Kumar mentioned that the actor made the donation in two transactions.

The film Chhapaak was helmed by Meghna Gulzar and released in 2020. The biographical film was based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The popular film also starred Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi.

READ | Deepika Padukone shares cheat sheet to tackle anxiety; gives 'jaadoo ki jhappi' to fans

The Padmaavat was recently in the news after she announced her upcoming project which she will be producing with STX Films and Temple Hill. The untitled Hollywood film is touted as a romantic comedy and this will be the actor’s second Hollywood appearance. She was first seen on the global screen in the 2017 action film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

READ | Deepika Padukone laughs as Ranveer sings birthday song for his mother with paparazzi

On the career front, the actor will soon be sharing screen space with her beau, Ranveer Singh in the sports drama, 83. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan. Singh will take on the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the upcoming title. Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Dev.

READ | Deepika Padukone revisits journey from childhood until now in THIS new internet trend

Padukone will also be seen in Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Pathan, Sanki and many more films. She will also take on a role in the Indian adaptation of The Intern. Pathan will be directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Shah Rukh Khan opposite Padukone. Several parts of the film will be shot in Spain. The film will also see John Abraham take on a pivotal role.

READ | Ranveer Singh's latest pics leave Deepika Padukone confused, asks 'What's this emoji?'

The upcoming movie Fighter will see Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan on the screen once again. The film is slated to be India’s first aerial action film. The film will use advanced shooting techniques and give the audience a great cinematic experience. Shot at several locations across the globe, the film will be released in 2022.

READ | Deepika Padukone's second Hollywood project to be made on a $75 million budget: Reports

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: wachanal-Twitter, Deepika Padukone-Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Deepika Padukone, Deepika, acid attack survivor
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND