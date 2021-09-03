Deepika Padukone Donates 15 Lakhs For Kidney Transplant Of ‘Chhapaak’ Co-star

Deepika Padukone recently came forward to donate an amount of Rs 15 lakh to acid-attack survivor, Bala Prajapati. The donation was towards Prajapati’s kidney transplant. The two were co-stars in the 2020 film Chhapaak.

According to reports published by ANI, the kidney transplant was expected to cost Rs 16 lakh. The Padmaavat actor made the donation to Chhanv Foundation, who started the crowdfunding drive to collect funds for Bala Prajapati. Chhanv Foundation’s Ashish Kumar mentioned that the actor made the donation in two transactions.

The film Chhapaak was helmed by Meghna Gulzar and released in 2020. The biographical film was based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The popular film also starred Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi.

The Padmaavat was recently in the news after she announced her upcoming project which she will be producing with STX Films and Temple Hill. The untitled Hollywood film is touted as a romantic comedy and this will be the actor’s second Hollywood appearance. She was first seen on the global screen in the 2017 action film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

On the career front, the actor will soon be sharing screen space with her beau, Ranveer Singh in the sports drama, 83. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan. Singh will take on the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the upcoming title. Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Dev.

Padukone will also be seen in Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Pathan, Sanki and many more films. She will also take on a role in the Indian adaptation of The Intern. Pathan will be directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Shah Rukh Khan opposite Padukone. Several parts of the film will be shot in Spain. The film will also see John Abraham take on a pivotal role.

The upcoming movie Fighter will see Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan on the screen once again. The film is slated to be India’s first aerial action film. The film will use advanced shooting techniques and give the audience a great cinematic experience. Shot at several locations across the globe, the film will be released in 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: wachanal-Twitter, Deepika Padukone-Instagram)