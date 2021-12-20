Deepika Padukone Drops BTS Pics With Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya; Teases Big Announcement

Deepika Padukone recently left her fans curious by dropping in some of the stunning glimpses of her upcoming movie. She even teased a big announcement and mentioned that she will be unveiling the same on 20 December 2021. While tagging the cast of her upcoming movie to her social media post, she also urged her fans to stay tuned for the big announcement.

Deepika gives a sneak peek at Shakun Batra's next film

Deepika Padukone recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a bunch of behind the scene pictures in which she can be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and the crew members of Shakun Batra's untitled film. In the first picture, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen looking at each other while sitting on a beach sporting beachwear. In the next few pictures, she can be seen working on some of her scenes while discussing with Shakun Batra, the director of the film.

In the caption, she agreed that it had been a bit of a wait and added that the longer one waits for something, the more they appreciate it when the news finally arrives and hoped that the same would hold true. Adding to it, she also mentioned how she took the opportunity to be a part of something she believed was truly magical. She then expressed gratitude and added that she cannot wait to share their labour of love with everyone and urged the fans to stay tuned for the big announcement.

The caption read, "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Deepika Padukone's Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming big announcement by the actor. Some of the fans were relieved to learn that finally, the news about Shakun Batra's untitled movie was arriving their way. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone