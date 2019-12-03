Deepika Padukone Effortlessly Dons A White Shirt And Turns It Chic

Deepika is now among the elite actors of Bollywood. The Padmaavat actor has a strong footing in the Indian film industry and many are inspired by her dressing style and fashion sense. Deepika is among those people who can turn a boring outfit and make it look stylish by adding her own style and blend to it. The actor is also very active on her social media. Deepika often posts her pictures on Instagram and serves us with some of the best looks.

Also read: Deepika Padukone: Here Are Some Of The 'Piku' Actor's Favourite Flowers

In one of her looks, she styled up a white shirt and twisted the boring piece into something glamourous.The actor styled a boring white shirt and turned it into glam. She color coordinated her pumps with her lipstick. She also wore highlighter which complimented her entire look. Also, her bushy ponytail went well with her eyebrows. The actor also captioned her disco vibes in the description. Check out her effortless slick look.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Gearing Up For Her Second Hollywood Film?

Denim wear

Deepika also cops denim wear with elegance. The actor wore various accessories and styled herself up. Check out her look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.