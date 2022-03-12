Deepika Padukone Enjoys 'joy Of Little Things' After Announcing 'Fighter' Release Date

Just a day after announcing the release date of Fighter, actor Deepika Padukone opted to spend some quality time by the ocean. Her love for mother nature isn't hidden from fans. The Piku star often takes to social media to share dreamy travel photos that end up blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. On Saturday, March 12, Deepika Padukone kick-started her weekend on a scenic note.

'Joy of little things'

The Fighter star took to Instagram to share a dreamy photo that will surely leave you enticed. On Saturday evening, Padukone captured an orange sky as she enjoys some cool oceanic breeze. Her latest social media post is proof that Deepika often loves to soothe her mind amid the beauty of nature. While sharing her 'no filter' picture, the actor wrote, "Joy of little things." Take a look at it here:

On Friday, Deepika left her fan army rejoiced post announcing the release date of her upcoming movie Fighter. Apart from her, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the makers of the movie hailed their forthcoming as 'India's first aerial action' flick. Although the plot of the movie is yet under wraps, going by the latest teaser, it seems that Fighter is going to be filled with power-packed action sequences. Bankrolled under the production house of Viacom18 Studious, Fighter will hit the cinema houses on September 28, next year. Check out the announcement below:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. Now, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Deepika will next make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus which features her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also share the screen space with Baahubali fame Prabhas in the Telugu film, Project K.

After delivering exceptional performances in period films Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, Deepika will essay the titular role in Draupadi in the movie based on Mahabharat. Lastly, she also has the Indian version of The Intern in the pipeline with Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone