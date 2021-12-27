Deepika Padukone Follows Instagram Trend Of 'post Your Pics'; Shares 'hers' From Childhood

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone never leaves a chance to rule a trend on social media. Once again, the actor has dominated the Instagram trend, "Share a picture of you with your loved ones". Deepika posted an adorable childhood picture with her loved ones. Apart from that, on Monday, Deepika was spotted with her husband Ranveer Singh at the airport, the couple is heading off for a quick 'New Year' getaway.

Deepika Padukone shares an adorable childhood picture

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame Deepika Padukone has left her fans gushing over her latest Instagram post. Following the 'post your pics' trend, the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a beautiful memory from her childhood days. The picture features Anisha Padukone and one of her preadolescence friends. The Cocktail star captioned it, "Get rewarded to bring your loved ones into the cred universe." Deepika uploaded the same photograph to her Instagram feed, captioning it, "An unbelievable perk of having good friends…Swipe to see!"

Deepika, Ranveer take off for New Year vacay

Fans can't stop themselves from showering love over the Deepika's childhood picture and this can be proved from the comments section. Users wrote, "So adorable", "Looking so cute", and many dropped heart and fire emoticons as well. Deepika and Ranveer, who took off for a holiday on Monday, have been basking in the success of 83. The duo was papped at the Mumbai airport on December 27. Ranveer was seen wearing a dark brown leather jacket and Deepika levelled up the style game by acing beige pants and a plain white tee teamed up with dark coloured boots. While posing for the paparazzi, Deepika also wished the paps a "Happy New Year".

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has lined up projects like Gehraiyaan, Pathan, The Intern, Fighter and Project K in the pipeline. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors which follows the story of identical twins being separated at birth.

The duo was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83, a biographical sports drama based on India's 1983 cricket World Cup win. While Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Kapil Dev, Padmaavat actor Deepika played Dev's wife Romi Devi in the film. According to the report by Box-Office India, the three-day collections of 83 are expected to be around Rs 46 crore-Rs 47 crore.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone