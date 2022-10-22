Deepika Padukone Gets Nostalgic As Her And Ranveer's Wedding Announcement Clocks 4 Years

After dating for several years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in November 2018. The couple met on the sets of the 2013 film RamLeela and soon fell for each other. After years of going out and working together, the couple announced their wedding on October 21, 2018. As their wedding announcement clocked four years, Deepika Padukone went down memory lane and looked back at their wedding card.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone recently reshared her and Ranveer Singh's wedding announcement. Along with the announcement, she wrote, "4 years" and added a red heart emoji.

The couple's wedding card read: "Humein aapko yaha batate hue behad khushi ho rhi hai ki humare pariwar ke aashirwad se humari shaadi 14 aur 15 November 2018 ko taya hui hai. Itne saalo mein aapne humein jo pyaar aur sneh diya hai, uske liye hum aapke aabhari hai aur humare shuru hone wale prem, dosti aur vishwas ke is khubsoorat safar ke liye hum aapke aashirwaad ki kaamna kartein hai. Bahut saara pyaar, Deepika aur Ranveer. (21.10.2018. With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer.)"

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in several films so far like RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83 and a scene in Finding Fanny. After reportedly falling for each other in 2012, the couple dated for six years. They announced their wedding in October 2018 and further got married in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14 and 15. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, Konkani and Sindhi, which were attended by their close friends and family members. While the couple is currently busy with their individual projects, they will reportedly celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary next month.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone