Deepika Padukone Gets TIME100 Impact Award For Her Contribution To Mental Health Awareness

Touted to be one of the best actors in the Bollywood industry, Deepika Padukone has proved to be a powerhouse of talent. From Om Shanti Om to Gehraiyaan, Deepika, being an outsider, has aced every role in the films perfectly. Her latest contribution to Indian cinema, Gehraiyaan, is termed as one of her career-best performances. To add another achievement to the actor's kitty, the Cocktail star recently got featured in TIME100 Impact Awards.

Deepika Padukone gets featured in Time100 Award 2022

Announcing the same, Deepika expressed gratitude as she took to her Instagram handle dropped a snapshot from the feature. She captioned the post, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time." The Bajirao Mastani actor got featured on the list for her work in the mental health space. Deepika is also the owner of 'LiveLoveLaugh' Foundation which works to destigmatize mental health struggles.

Well, fans were quick to react to Deepika's post and her comment section is proof of it. A fan commented, "woooow time 100 for the second time," another one hailed the actor for winning the award for the second time. Netizens even congratulated the actor for accomplishing another milestone, while some dropped hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Deepika Padukone on the professional front

Deepika Padukone has some major projects lined up in the kitty. She will be soon seen in Pathaan, alongside John Abraham and other actors. The film is slated to release theatrically on January 25, 2023. In the announcement teaser, John and Deepika take turns introducing Pathaan. They talk about how he is nameless and has one goal in life is to protect his country at any cost. Infused with action sequences and thriller storylines, the film is sure to trigger excitement in fans. The film directed by Siddharth Anand is a spy thriller.

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika will be next seen in Project K which also stars Prabhas and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a sci-fi action thriller helmed by celebrated director Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in Draupadi, Fighter and has reunited with Amitabh Bachchan for the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone