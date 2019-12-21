Deepika Padukone Gave A Savage Nickname To A Pap When He Called Her "Deepu Ji" | WATCH

Deepika Padukone recently had a hilarious conversation with a photographer at the Mumbai airport. The Padmaavat actor was coming back from Jaipur after promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. Read on to know more details about this story.

Deepika becomes “Deepu Ji” at Mumbai airport

Wherever Deepika Padukone goes, she is bound to grab the spotlight and hence gets constantly papped. Deepika Padukone has transitioned her career from being a model, to an actor, to now becoming a producer with Chhapaak. Deepika is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting her upcoming film. Recently, Deepika Padukone and director of Chhapaak Meghna Gulzar flew down to Jaipur to kick-start the promotional tour of their film.

Deepika Padukone came back from Jaipur yesterday, December 20, 2019. The moment Deepika stepped out at the Mumbai airport, paparazzi started flashing their cameras at her. But this paparazzi session turned into a hilarious exchange between Deepika Padukone and one of the photographers. Since Deepika was surrounded by the cameras, one photographer tried to gain Deepika’s attention by calling her “Deepu Ji”. Since the cameraman was pretty loud, he gained Deepika’s attention.

Deepika Padukone went on to flash a smile when she heard this new nickname. But when she was about to enter her car, she paused for a moment and asked the same photographer his name, to which the photographer said “Pandey”. Deepika Padukone turned for a moment and called him “Panduji” and hilariously turned the tables on the photographer. Check out the hilarious airport exchange between Deepika Padukone and this photographer here.

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone had some fun time at the Mumbai airport. A few weeks ago, Deepika Padukone learned the signature step of Pati Patni Aur Woh’s dance number Dheeme Dheeme from Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan, who plays the lead role in the film, did not miss out on the chance to show his killer moves to Deepika Padukone and dance along with her.

