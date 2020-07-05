Deepika Padukone's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' Bagged THESE MANY Awards

Deepika Padukone starred with actor Ranveer Singh in the film Goliyon ki Raas Leela Ram-Leela. Along with these actors, the film also starred Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar in the supporting roles. Actor Priyanka Chopra made a special appearance in the film with the song Ram Chahe Leela Chahe. The superhit film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was an adaptation of Shakespeare's classic love story of Romeo and Juliet.

The film generally received positive reviews from the critics and the audience and also went on to become a box office hit. Moreover, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh received praises for their performances in the film and also bagged several awards for their roles. Here's a list of awards the entire team won for the film.

List of awards won by the film 'Goliyon ki Raas Leela Ram-Leela'

Filmfare Awards

Filmfare Awards for Best Actress: Deepika Padukone

Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Supriya Pathak

Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography: Samir and Arsh Tanna – Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

IIFA Awards

IIFA Awards for Best Makeup: Vikram Gaikwad

IIFA Awards for Best Art Direction: Wasiq Khan

Screen Awards

Screen Award for Best Actress: Deepika Padukone

Screen Awards for Most Popular Actress Female: Deepika Padukone (also includes her work in Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Screen Awards for Best Costume Design: Anju Modi and Maxima Basu

Screen Awards for Best Production Design: Wasiq Khan

Screen Awards for Best Cinematography: S. Ravi Varman

Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Award

Apsara Award for Best Art Direction: Rashid Khan

Apsara Award for Best Singer - Female: Bhoomi Trivedi " Ram Chahe Leela"

Apsara Award for Best Costume Design : Maxima Basu & Anju Modi

Apsara Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role: Supriya Pathak

BIG Star Entertainment Awards

BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Best Action Film: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Singer Female: Bhoomi Trivedi-Ram Chahe Leela

BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Zee Cine Awards for Best Actor In A Negative Role: Supriya Pathak Lions Gold Awards for Best Male Actor : Ranveer Singh

Mirchi Music Awards

Upcoming Female Vocalist of The Year: Bhoomi Trivedi - "Ram Chahe Leela

Upcoming Lyricist of The Year: Siddharth-Garima - Laal Ishq

