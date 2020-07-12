Deepika Padukone's 'Happy New Year' Won These Many Awards And Accolades

Directed by Farah Khan, the film Happy New Year included an ensemble cast of actors like Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. The action comedy film followed the story of a group of dancers who come to a hotel in Dubai for a different pursuit. Although the film received mixed reviews at the box office, it went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in 2014. Take a look at the number of awards Happy new year won.

Awards won by Deepika Padukone's film 'Happy New Year'

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Has Worked With THESE Female Directors

7th Mirchi Music Awards

7th Mirchi Music Awards for Lyricist of The Year- Irshad Kamil Manwa Laage

7th Mirchi Music Awards for Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing)- Satchith Harve & Praveen Muralidhar (Manwa Laage)

Producers Guild Film Awards

Best Actor in a Supporting Role-Abhishek Bachchan

Hall of FameHappy New Year

Also Read: Times When Deepika Padukone Was Awarded 'Entertainer Of The Year', List Inside

BIG Star Entertainment Awards

Most Entertaining Actor in a Comic Role-Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood Hungama Surfers' Choice Movie Awards

Best Performance in a Comic Role-Abhishek Bachchan

Stardust Awards

Best Female Playback Singer- Kanika Kapoor for Lovely

Best Film of the Year- Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment

Dream Director- Farah Khan

Star of the Year Male- Shahrukh Khan

Star of the Year - Female- Deepika Padukone

Best Actor in a Thriller or Action-Shahrukh Khan

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's 2012 Film 'Cocktail' Received These Many Awards; See List

Happy New Year marked the third collaboration between Farah Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan. The actor-director previously worked together for films Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. The film Om Shanti Om also starred Deepika Padukone as a lead. Farah Khan’s Happy New Year was made on an est budget of ₹150 crores and made an est gross collection of ₹350 crores. Happy New year ranks amongst the most expensive Indian films made.

The film was released in three different languages worldwide, yet received mixed reviews from the critics. And despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film followed the story of a man Charlie, who wants to avenge the death of his father by stealing the Kohinoor diamond. He assembles a team of dancers lead by a bar dancer played by Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Converses With Experts On The Topic Of Suicide, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.