Deepika Padukone Has Hilarious Response To Fans Who Declare Love For Her At Event; WATCH

Deepika Padukone attended an NRI convention in San Jose and clips from her interaction with fans at the event have gone viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone recently attended an NRI convention in San Jose, California hosted by the Konkani community of the region and clips from her interactions with fans have gone viral online. The actor was joined by her husband, fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and the duo looked stylish in ethnic attire, with the former dressed in a pink salwaar with heavy and delicate gold embroidery and the latter donned a light-coloured ensemble. Several fans expressed their love for Deepika as she took the stage at the event, and the actor gave them a hilarious reply, making them burst out laughing.

Deepika Padukone's hilarious reply to fans

A viral clip on social media saw fans expressing their love for the Gehraiyaan actor as they shouted "We love you Deepika" multiple times as she took to the stage. Deepika smiled from ear to ear as she heard them and gave them a hilarious reply. She said, "I'm a married woman now, behave yourself", leaving the crowd in splits.

Watch the video here

At the event, Ranveer Singh and Deepika gave fans an 'aww' moment as the former hilariously mentioned that he can understand Konkani, and learnt the language only so that when the couple has children, Deepika won't be able to talk to them about him secretly. He said, "I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it’s because when we do have children I don’t want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding."

Deepika Padukone films

Deepika will soon be seen in the Nag Ashwin directorial Project K, in which she will take on a pivotal role alongside the Baahubali actor Prabhas. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and fans can't wait to see the trio on screen together. Apart from this, the 36-year-old will also star in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and  Anil Kapoor. The film is touted to be India's first aerial action film. She will also feature in Pathaan.

