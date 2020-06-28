Deepika Padukone Has Worked With These Directors On Various Occasions; See List

Deepika Padukone is popular for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. The actor now has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. Marking her debut with the blockbuster Om Shanti Om, she has come a long way. The actor is now among the celebrated actors in Bollywood. She is married to Ranveer Singh, and the couple tied the knot back in 2018.

Throughout her career, Deepika has starred in some iconic films. Some of her popular films are Om Shanti Om, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chennai Express and more. She has now worked with some popular filmmakers. Check out the filmmakers with whom Deepika has worked more than once.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Padmaavat (2018)

This film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story follows Queen Padmavati, who is happily married to a Rajput ruler until a tyrant Sultan, Alauddin Khilji wreaks havoc.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao Mastani is among the most popular films of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The movie tells the story of Peshwa Bajirao, who falls in love with Mastani. The movie tells their love story and their struggles

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The story revolves around Ram and Leela love each other but cannot stay together as their families have been at war with each other.

Farah Khan

Om Shanti Om (2008)

This movie marked the debut of Deepika Padukone. Om Shanti Om starred SRK and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie revolves around Om, a junior film artist who falls for Shantipriya, a renowned actress.

Happy New year (2014)

This 2014 film did well at the box office. Starring Deepika Padukone, SRK, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani, Happy New Year tells the story of a crew who pulls off a heist at a hotel in Dubai.

Imtiaz Ali

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

This 2009 romance film stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. In a fast-paced world, two lovers find themselves overcoming distances, failures and heartbreaks to find each other again and celebrate their love. A sequel starring Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was released on February 14, 2020.

Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha was released in 2015 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The story follows Ved and Tara, who fall in love while on a holiday in Corsica and decide to keep their real identities a secret. Tara then returns to Delhi only to meet a new Ved, who is trying to discover himself.

