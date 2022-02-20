Last Updated:

Deepika Padukone Hosts 'Gehraiyaan' Success Party For Friends And Fam In Mumbai

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted in Mumbai where she threw a success party for her film 'Gehraiyaan' directed by Shakun Batra. Read more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
deepika padukone
1/6
Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone, who was highly praised for her stellar performance in 'Gehraiyaan', organized the film's success bash for her friends and family in Mumbai. 

deepika padukone
2/6
Varinder Chawla

The 36-year-old actor stunned in a heavenly white corset top paired with matching distressed jeans. She topped the look with a pair of white heels. 

deepika padukone
3/6
Varinder Chawla

For the accessories, the actor opted for heavy gold earrings and went full glam for the makeup. 

deepika padukone
4/6
Varinder Chawla

Released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, the film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in significant roles along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

deepika padukone
5/6
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

The film revolved around Padukone's character, Alisha, engaging in an act of infidelity with her cousin's fiance. The film sensitive approaches the topic of love, complex relationships and guilt. 

deepika padukone
6/6
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Apart from her work in the movie, Deepika Padukone made news for her fashion experiments and unique outfits during the promotions. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: deepika padukone, gehraiyaan, siddhant chaturvedi
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Ranbir, Neetu & the Kapoor family at Rajiv Kapoor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior' screening

Ranbir, Neetu & the Kapoor family at Rajiv Kapoor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior' screening
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck to Justin & Hailey Bieber, Celebrities at the 2022 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck to Justin & Hailey Bieber, Celebrities at the 2022 Super Bowl
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com