Deepika Padukone Hosts 'Gehraiyaan' Success Party For Friends And Fam In Mumbai

Last Updated: 20th February, 2022 21:04 IST

Apart from her work in the movie, Deepika Padukone made news for her fashion experiments and unique outfits during the promotions.

The film revolved around Padukone's character, Alisha, engaging in an act of infidelity with her cousin's fiance. The film sensitive approaches the topic of love, complex relationships and guilt.

Released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, the film also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in significant roles along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

For the accessories, the actor opted for heavy gold earrings and went full glam for the makeup.

The 36-year-old actor stunned in a heavenly white corset top paired with matching distressed jeans. She topped the look with a pair of white heels.

Deepika Padukone, who was highly praised for her stellar performance in 'Gehraiyaan', organized the film's success bash for her friends and family in Mumbai.

